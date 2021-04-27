Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mousa Al ashqar ✪

dashboard sesign

Mousa Al ashqar ✪
Mousa Al ashqar ✪
  • Save
dashboard sesign ui uidesign uiux intarface app illustration ux design userinterface user experience
Download color palette

Hi guys,

I decided to publish a web interface design for the dashboard.

Are you looking for designing mobile, web, or (redesign) interfaces for your business?
I would be glad to hear your story! Do not hesitate to contact us.

Press "L" if you like it!

Mousa Al ashqar ✪
Mousa Al ashqar ✪

More by Mousa Al ashqar ✪

View profile
    • Like