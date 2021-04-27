Kheathrow Graphics

Rounded Corners Stickers / Cards Mock-Ups Vol.1

Rounded Corners Stickers / Cards Mock-Ups Vol.1
• Main file zip include fully layered 12 psd files, 1 help file
• Light and shadows сover the smart objects
• Easy to edit via smart objects
• Photoshop version: CS4/CS5/CS6/CC
• High resolution: 3500×2333px at 300dpi
• Amazing details
• Color: RGB/8bit

    • Like