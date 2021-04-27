Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kristin Cansler

Uncle Toasty Album Design

Uncle Toasty Album Design vinyl cover band graphic design album cover vector illustration
I created this album cover design for a local band in Fort Worth, TX called Uncle Toasty. They wanted the wording to have a hand-drawn and flowy feel to it. They also wanted the design to include a crocodile. I wanted the design to have a punk/grunge look to it to match the music the band plays.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
