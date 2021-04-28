Joanna Pawłowska
IoT sensors live preview

Hi folks 👋!

This is the last shot that showcases the dashboard views that allow observing various parameters 📊. These are temperature 🌡️, CO2 concentration 😮‍💨, and humidity 💧 level in the halls or rooms. The dispatcher (admin) can see the number of people in a given area thanks to the LTE/4G/5G GSM 📱 receivers' numbers logged into the network at the particular moment.

