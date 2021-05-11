Morgan Plappert

Beachfront Website Redesign

Morgan Plappert
Morgan Plappert
  • Save
Beachfront Website Redesign digital web mockup website builder wave logo waves tech beach ux ux ui uxdesign web website design web design website
Download color palette

Design comps from Beachfront's website redesign

Created at VIA Studio — A Louisville, KY based agency focused on transforming brands through strategy, design, development, & marketing.
Website / Instagram / Facebook / LinkedIn

Morgan Plappert
Morgan Plappert
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Morgan Plappert

View profile
    • Like