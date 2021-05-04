Morgan Plappert
VIA Studio

Beachfront - Icon set concept

Morgan Plappert
VIA Studio
Morgan Plappert for VIA Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Beachfront - Icon set concept illustrated icons mountain puzzle advertising gears data rough handmade hand drawn illustraion icon design iconography icon set icon
Download color palette

Custom manipulated illustration/Icon set for Beachfront's website redesign

Created at VIA Studio — A Louisville, KY based agency focused on transforming brands through strategy, design, development, & marketing.
Website / Instagram / Facebook / LinkedIn

VIA Studio
VIA Studio
Transforming brands through strategy+ design+development
Hire Us

More by VIA Studio

View profile
    • Like