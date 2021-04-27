Onboarding UI Design for Altrüus Gifting App

Hey there!

This is the new onboarding we've made here at Zajno for the Altrüus mobile app. Altrüus is an experiential gifting platform that builds positive emotional experiences around brands. We've been working on the platform for quite a while, it's one of our oldest and dearest projects. We keep improving and developing the product for our ambition is to create the best gifting platform ever.

The name Altrüus derives from the word “altruism”. The idea is that shops and restaurants can give gifts to some of their customers for free to build loyalty and positive experiences around their brands. Or anyone can decide to give a free gift from local retailers to their friends through this service. Therefore the core idea is altruistic and beneficial to both sides.

Learn more about the project in our case study!

What do you think? Share your feedback!

Press "L" to show some love!

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Website

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈ Spotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram