Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andrey
Zajno Crew

Onboarding UI Design for Altrüus Gifting App

Andrey
Zajno Crew
Andrey for Zajno Crew
Hire Us
  • Save
Onboarding UI Design for Altrüus Gifting App illustration lively vibrant bright altruus present gift 3d onboarding ui design application mobile mobile app zajno
Onboarding UI Design for Altrüus Gifting App illustration lively vibrant bright altruus present gift 3d onboarding ui design application mobile mobile app zajno
Onboarding UI Design for Altrüus Gifting App illustration lively vibrant bright altruus present gift 3d onboarding ui design application mobile mobile app zajno
Onboarding UI Design for Altrüus Gifting App illustration lively vibrant bright altruus present gift 3d onboarding ui design application mobile mobile app zajno
Download color palette
  1. altruus_shot@2x.png
  2. 1@2x.png
  3. 2@2x.png
  4. 3@2x.png

Hey there!

This is the new onboarding we've made here at Zajno for the Altrüus mobile app. Altrüus is an experiential gifting platform that builds positive emotional experiences around brands. We've been working on the platform for quite a while, it's one of our oldest and dearest projects. We keep improving and developing the product for our ambition is to create the best gifting platform ever.

The name Altrüus derives from the word “altruism”. The idea is that shops and restaurants can give gifts to some of their customers for free to build loyalty and positive experiences around their brands. Or anyone can decide to give a free gift from local retailers to their friends through this service. Therefore the core idea is altruistic and beneficial to both sides.
Learn more about the project in our case study!

What do you think? Share your feedback!

Press "L" to show some love!

Join our Newsletter!
Website
TheGrid
Spotify
Twitter
Medium
Facebook
Instagram

2a5b00c3db9983b1ff215c336ee567b8
Rebound of
3D Illustration for Altrüus Gifting App
By Oleh Harlamov
Zajno Crew
Zajno Crew
Hire Us

More by Zajno Crew

View profile
    • Like