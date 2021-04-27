Decolonial Hacker Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Playing with Decolonial Hacker's visual identity fragments and text-concealment in creating a double-sided poster design for Decolonial Hacker.
www.decolonialhacker.org
Instagram @j0anshin
All works copyright © 2021 Joan Shin