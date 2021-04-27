Northell team

MeetAlfred

Northell team
Northell team
Hire Me
  • Save
MeetAlfred typography vector app website minimal graphic design web ui ux design
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

We are happy to present our recent project. MeetAlfred is an easy and advanced all-in-one sales enablement software for LinkedIn, Email & Twitter.

This project needed an attractive user-friendly UX/UI design for their platform and website. We, at Northell, managed to create a great design solution for this system and responsive design for their website.

For this project, we created:
UX/UI design

Have a project in mind? Contact us at https://northell.design

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Northell team
Northell team
Top 20 Product Design & Dev. on Clutch
Hire Me

More by Northell team

View profile
    • Like