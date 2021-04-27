Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rosina Pissaco

AcquireMe Hero

Rosina Pissaco
Rosina Pissaco
Hire Me
  • Save
AcquireMe Hero uiux design ui design acquireme hero design landing design landing page design
AcquireMe Hero uiux design ui design acquireme hero design landing design landing page design
Download color palette
  1. Acquireme_A.png
  2. Acquireme_B.png

Hey there! Here is AcquireMe hero variation for the website.

  AcquireMe: a place to sell your projects in confidence, with direct access to buyers.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

More about us on startupmill.co

Rosina Pissaco
Rosina Pissaco
UX/UI Designer based in Manchester
Hire Me

More by Rosina Pissaco

View profile
    • Like