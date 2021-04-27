Sanjay Kumar

Daily UI - 008 - 404 Page

Daily UI - 008 - 404 Page error message error page error 404 error page not found 404 error page 404 page 404 vector design designer design art dailyuichallenge daily 100 challenge
I'm taking a series of design challenge where over the next 100 days, i'll design 100 different UI elements for mobile and web.
This is the eighth challenge ( 404 page ) that i completed
Hope you like it, and please share your valuable feedback :)

