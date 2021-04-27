Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Marco Renna

HiddenPlaces - Travel App Design

Marco Renna
Marco Renna
  • Save
HiddenPlaces - Travel App Design app design mobile design mobile figma design mockups typography glass glassmorphism minimal ios app design app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! ✌🏻
During these days I wanted to experiment with glass surfaces and dark mode, so I designed this simple travel/discovery app concept using Figma.
3D mockups are powered by Vectary Elements plugin (I strongly suggest you to give it a try!).

Thanks! 🙏🏻

Marco Renna
Marco Renna

More by Marco Renna

View profile
    • Like