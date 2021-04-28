Job card dark

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey @Nazar Kulikov, I'd like to tell you a bit more about this card design process.
My first intention was to put the status badge (New) to the top right corner. It looked nice and balanced. But practically, I didn't like how the space between a job number and job status worked, I would like to make the seamless reading flow.
So, I've moved the status badge next to the job number but lost the balance ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
This is why I decided to add this icon, that shows some connection between a number and a status and also brings some balance back.
Also, I like how the overall layout works: not your usual card with things have put on the corners, let's say but something visually more readable (I believe). Perhaps I'm wrong, but I kinda like the result ;-)