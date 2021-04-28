Job card dark

Hey @Nazar Kulikov, I'd like to tell you a bit more about this card design process.

My first intention was to put the status badge (New) to the top right corner. It looked nice and balanced. But practically, I didn't like how the space between a job number and job status worked, I would like to make the seamless reading flow.

So, I've moved the status badge next to the job number but lost the balance ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This is why I decided to add this icon, that shows some connection between a number and a status and also brings some balance back.

Also, I like how the overall layout works: not your usual card with things have put on the corners, let's say but something visually more readable (I believe). Perhaps I'm wrong, but I kinda like the result ;-)