NFT Store App Concept

So all this NFT talk, you buying or not?

Non-fungible tokens are unique digital items that can be anything from a tweet to digital real estate. In many cases, they are about art so we decided to create a concept of a digital artwork store in the form of a mobile app. The idea was to make something non-standard, with a broken grid, and with as much focus on the works as possible.

BTW, all the artworks are real, kudos to the creators!

