The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How’s it going, friends? We’re here with a new shot — a design for an app that helps doctors track various health indicators 🩺
⬅️ On the left screen, you see the patient profile with the key info: age, weight, height 🗂
➡️ On the right screen, there is a survey page. With the help of external devices, the app tracks breathing cycles 🌬, blood pressure🩸, the body temperature🌡
🔵 The primary color is white because it represents sterility and purity. It’s accompanied with cold shades of blue to make users feel calm and relaxed.
With such an app, doctors can track all the necessary info about patients and see it in retrospective 👨🏼⚕️
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉
Created by Vasilina Vysotkova
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜