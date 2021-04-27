Sunny (DTIYS)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I’ve been having a lot of fun doing these DTIYS challenges by fellow illustrators and thought that I’d make my own. Looking forward to see your take on this if you decide to join! 🌼
The rules for Dribbble (or head over to Instagram):
🦋 Draw this illustration in your own style.
🦋 Use the tag #patookiestyle in the Shot description.
🦋 Post your Shot as a rebound on this one & mention me in the description.
Have fun 💛