Sunny (DTIYS)

Sunny (DTIYS) drawing challenge dtiys summer modern hairstyle buns orange pink sunglasses texture drawing butterfly character design girl vector illustration
I’ve been having a lot of fun doing these DTIYS challenges by fellow illustrators and thought that I’d make my own. Looking forward to see your take on this if you decide to join! 🌼

The rules for Dribbble (or head over to Instagram):
🦋 Draw this illustration in your own style.
🦋 Use the tag #patookiestyle in the Shot description.
🦋 Post your Shot as a rebound on this one & mention me in the description.

Have fun 💛

