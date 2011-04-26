Tanya Maifat

540 icons long awaited release

Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat
  • Save
540 icons long awaited release icon icons pixel perfect multicolor webdesign 48 px 32 px 24 px glyph png psd vector
Download color palette

Hi there friends! You're not going to believe it (we hardly believe ourselves) but YES, we did it! We released our 540 icon set. And you can see it (and hopefully... er... buy it, aha) here.

P.P.S.: it was 1. hard; 2. fun; 3. worth it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Tanya Maifat
Tanya Maifat

More by Tanya Maifat

View profile
    • Like