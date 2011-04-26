Shaun Inman

AMI Terminal

Shaun Inman
Shaun Inman
  • Save
AMI Terminal ios game 8bit ami the last rocket cutscene
Download color palette

The unreliable narrator herself before her memory gears are scattered everywhere by an earlier-than-anticipated collision with the stellar atmosphere.

So I guess at this point she's still a reliable narrator.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Shaun Inman
Shaun Inman

More by Shaun Inman

View profile
    • Like