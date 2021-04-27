Abhi Chatterjee

HR Dashboard Web App

Abhi Chatterjee
Abhi Chatterjee
Hire Me
  • Save
HR Dashboard Web App dashboard app application web component chart hr management hr dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard product design ux designer product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
HR Dashboard Web App dashboard app application web component chart hr management hr dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard product design ux designer product app ux design ui design design ux ui designer
Download color palette
  1. Dashboard.png
  2. Dashboard-dribble.png

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

What's up, guys? Hope you're doing good 🙂
this is my exploration of HR Dashboard web app.

Show some love and please Press “Like”.😍

Please leave your constructive feedback ❤️

Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/

Abhi Chatterjee
Abhi Chatterjee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Abhi Chatterjee

View profile
    • Like