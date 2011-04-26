Tyler Hellard

Pop Loser

Pop Loser tumblr blog adelle
Still playing with the basic layout, but I'm loving Adelle (courtesy of TypeKit) for body text.

Pop Loser
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
