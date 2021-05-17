Nest logo for Real Estate Company

Trending designs to inspire you
We helped form a strong brand identity for Nest Real Estate to reflect their values of trust. Using concentric circles, we constructed a logo mark that can be interpreted as a nest or the sun rising. This geometric composition evokes comfort, warmth and peace. Contrasting the friendly nature of the logo is the logo text which, by using a geometric neo-grotesque sans serif typeface, is communicating the corporate nature of the brand.
