Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
White Rabbit

Nest logo for Real Estate Company

White Rabbit
White Rabbit
Hire Me
  • Save
Nest logo for Real Estate Company green real estate logo real estate branding real estate nest icon logo design
Nest logo for Real Estate Company green real estate logo real estate branding real estate nest icon logo design
Nest logo for Real Estate Company green real estate logo real estate branding real estate nest icon logo design
Nest logo for Real Estate Company green real estate logo real estate branding real estate nest icon logo design
Nest logo for Real Estate Company green real estate logo real estate branding real estate nest icon logo design
Download color palette
  1. real-estate-logo.jpg
  2. real-estate-open-home-sign.jpg
  3. real-estate-sign.jpg
  4. real-estate-stationery.jpg
  5. real-estate-website.jpg

We helped form a strong brand identity for Nest Real Estate to reflect their values of trust. Using concentric circles, we constructed a logo mark that can be interpreted as a nest or the sun rising. This geometric composition evokes comfort, warmth and peace. Contrasting the friendly nature of the logo is the logo text which, by using a geometric neo-grotesque sans serif typeface, is communicating the corporate nature of the brand.

Hop To Us To View More Projects

Follow the White Rabbit 🐇
Website | Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Pinterest | YouTube

Like what you see? contact@whiterabbit.nz

White Rabbit
White Rabbit
We’re White Rabbit - a full service graphic design agency 🐇
Hire Me

More by White Rabbit

View profile
    • Like