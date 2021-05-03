S Logo Design for Scaffolding Company

Trending designs to inspire you
Using the letter 'S' as a base, we constructed a logo that successfully represents Snap Scaffolding and the energetic nature they bring to their work. The logo mark can be interpreted as a corner of a building formed from a ’snap’ effect from the initials. We’ve carried this fresh design throughout their collateral such as business cards, letterhead and email signatures.
