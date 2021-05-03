White Rabbit

Sheep Spot Illustrations

Sheep Spot Illustrations animal logo blue illustration sheep drawing sheep icon animal sheep illustration
  1. sheep-illustration.jpg
  2. sheep-illustration-tshirt.jpg

Spot illustrations can tell bite-sized stories and add visual support to marketing messages. Perfect for when you need to pack a punch with limited space. We created sheep illustrations for Farm IQ to help them connect with their audience at an expo.

