Pricing Plans modal

At Cabify we aim to become the reference when it comes to corporate mobility. For this we need a flexible system that allows us to clearly communicate our value proposal.
This is the reason why we have recently launched for the Spanish market a new way to improve the way customers perceive us today structuring our proposal under these pricing plans: Basic, Pro and Premium.
Kudos to all the team involved in this launch and specially to the design team: Miriam Augustín, José Sánchez-Blanco, Alane Lira to lead the Ux Writing and Miguel Camacho from Sensa Design
Thanks for watching 💜
