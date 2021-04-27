Quberten

FC Pyunik

FC Pyunik sport armenia branding redesign football logo football club football sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports quberten q10
The logo of FC Pyunik. The most successful club of Armenia and regulars in the UEFA Europa League.

The sign has a patchwork of different meanings. The crown with an encrypted letter ‘Y’ is a reference to the emblem of Yerevan. Combined with the circle the crown gives reference to another symbol of Armenia: a pomegranate.

More info here: https://quberten.com/FC-Pyunik-logo

