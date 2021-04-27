Trending designs to inspire you
The logo of FC Pyunik. The most successful club of Armenia and regulars in the UEFA Europa League.
The sign has a patchwork of different meanings. The crown with an encrypted letter ‘Y’ is a reference to the emblem of Yerevan. Combined with the circle the crown gives reference to another symbol of Armenia: a pomegranate.
More info here: https://quberten.com/FC-Pyunik-logo