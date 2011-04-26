Jory Raphael

85 New Symbolicons

85 New Symbolicons symbols icons symbolicons icon symbol simple vector
85 (80 shown here) new Symbolicons! I've just about completed packaging them up. Should be up on http://symbolicons.com in the next couple of days.

Posted on Apr 26, 2011
