Kevin Jackson

Finnegan's Malt Milk

Kevin Jackson
Kevin Jackson
  • Save
Finnegan's Malt Milk poster branding phaeton birth announcement
Download color palette
Aeac4b21df8986f02ad5780d91f695cb
Rebound of
Finnegan
By Kevin Jackson
View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2011
Kevin Jackson
Kevin Jackson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kevin Jackson

View profile
    • Like