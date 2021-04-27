Fintech SaaS: Landing Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi everyone! Kept you waiting huh?
We're back with a SaaS fintech landing page designed in a bright and juicy way! This product intends to work as a card-to-card aggregator, comparing the most affordable options for money transfers.
Did this one catch your attention? Let me know what you think!
If you're a fan of our signature style we would love to help you out. Visit us at our website for more information.