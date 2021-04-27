Léa Poisson

Connect Devise

Léa Poisson
Léa Poisson
Hire Me
  • Save
Connect Devise ledger vector storytelling illustrator illustration app ios secure flow web devise scan mobile webapp
Download color palette

I'm always happy to create this kind of illustrations for Ledger - I think I'll never get tired of this style with floating elements :-)

Léa Poisson
Léa Poisson
Crafting design & illustrations with a soul
Hire Me

More by Léa Poisson

View profile
    • Like