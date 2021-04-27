Alamin Hossen
ITO Team

Product landing page. Cycle bike

Alamin Hossen
ITO Team
Alamin Hossen for ITO Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Product landing page. Cycle bike ecommerce shop landing page bike landing page product landing page uiux design ux webdesign website concept scooter scooter ui homepage landing page ui typography bike web design website homepage design cycling
Product landing page. Cycle bike ecommerce shop landing page bike landing page product landing page uiux design ux webdesign website concept scooter scooter ui homepage landing page ui typography bike web design website homepage design cycling
Download color palette
  1. Mockup.png
  2. Frame 5.png

Hi Folk,
Here is my exploration about bike company with dark mode theme

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Press L if you like this shot!

Do you have any project ?

Feel Free to Contact me :
alaminhossen.75bd@gmail.com

Follow Us:
Instagram | Facebook | Behance

ITO Team
ITO Team
We design digital products and brands
Hire Us

More by ITO Team

View profile
    • Like