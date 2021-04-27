Change-it: home page

Happy Tuesday everyone. With vaccines becoming more accessible means traveling is going to be relevant very soon!

I thought of the financial side of things in regards to traveling. Change-it is a money exchange service that lets you prepare the financials beforehand. Enter the destination, and swap your money to the needed currency at a good rate.

How do you handle your money when traveling worldwide? Share your thoughts.

