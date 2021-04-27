Fahim Khan

E Play Button Logo

Fahim Khan
Fahim Khan
Hire Me
  • Save
E Play Button Logo design delivery creative concept company colorful cinema business background audio arrow app alphabet abstract start play logo letter button e
Download color palette

E Play Button Logo design ( Unused )

Here is my recent exploration for a Branding project which is unused , Hope you love that , Thank you so much!
------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :

Email: FahimGfxs@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801764998704

Fahim Khan
Fahim Khan
⚡️Logo & Brand Identity Designer Let's 💬
Hire Me

More by Fahim Khan

View profile
    • Like