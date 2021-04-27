Renumics Backstage - Branding & Presentation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi Peeps!
Another piece from Spotlight, Renumics Backstage!
The Backstage software helps engineers to prepare data that can then be viewed with the Spotlight software. The name was chosen, because at the theatre, you also prepare everything backstage, bevor the actors move into the Spotlight.
What you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks! 🙌
