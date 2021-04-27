Good for Sale
Silver Stag

Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family

Silver Stag
Silver Stag
Hire Me
  • Save
Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family design font face sale font designer font design ligatures serif font family font products elegant creative creative market
Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family design font face sale font designer font design ligatures serif font family font products elegant creative creative market
Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family design font face sale font designer font design ligatures serif font family font products elegant creative creative market
Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family design font face sale font designer font design ligatures serif font family font products elegant creative creative market
Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family design font face sale font designer font design ligatures serif font family font products elegant creative creative market
Download color palette
  1. 01-charles-ligature-serif-font-family-created-by-silver-stag.jpg
  2. 02-charles-ligature-serif-font-family-created-by-silver-stag.jpg
  3. 03-charles-ligature-serif-font-family-created-by-silver-stag.jpg
  4. 04-charles-ligature-serif-font-family-created-by-silver-stag.jpg
  5. 05-charles-ligature-serif-font-family-created-by-silver-stag.jpg

Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family

Price
$19
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family

Hey everyone, say HI to Charles, a brand new ligature serif font family. Charles comes in 6 shapes and sizes, regular, regular outline, italic, italic outline, extra italic and extra italic outline. I am really proud to offer you my new chic font that comes with over 240 ligatures and alternate letters. Each of the standard letters, ligatures, and alternates was handcrafted and made to fit other letters without exception. All letters are 100% unique with soft rounded edges that will give you a different look than any other serif font.

Silver Stag
Silver Stag
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Silver Stag

View profile
    • Like