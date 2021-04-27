Charles - Ligature Serif Font Family

Hey everyone, say HI to Charles, a brand new ligature serif font family. Charles comes in 6 shapes and sizes, regular, regular outline, italic, italic outline, extra italic and extra italic outline. I am really proud to offer you my new chic font that comes with over 240 ligatures and alternate letters. Each of the standard letters, ligatures, and alternates was handcrafted and made to fit other letters without exception. All letters are 100% unique with soft rounded edges that will give you a different look than any other serif font.