Trading App Landing Hero Section

Hi community! Hope you’re doing fine! How about a new concept today?

It’s a trading app hero section that we decided to depict in black and violet colors to grab users’ attention. We also animated the page to show the most important functionality of the app.

What do you think about the concept? Feel free to comment below and don’t forget to share your likes)

Thanks to Anastasiia and Bogdan for great work

More pixels 👇🏻

Behance | Facebook | Instagram