Trading App Landing Hero Section

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi community! Hope you’re doing fine! How about a new concept today?
It’s a trading app hero section that we decided to depict in black and violet colors to grab users’ attention. We also animated the page to show the most important functionality of the app.
What do you think about the concept? Feel free to comment below and don’t forget to share your likes)
Thanks to Anastasiia and Bogdan for great work
More pixels 👇🏻
Behance | Facebook | Instagram