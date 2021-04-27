artism_studio

German Wirehaired Pointer

artism_studio
artism_studio
  • Save
German Wirehaired Pointer artismstudio vector icon emblem company business illustration graphic design brand identity branding mark badge lineart monoline logos logo dog wirehaired german
Download color palette

German wirehaired pointer-hunting dogs logo for “Amberwald”, publishing of brochures and general knowledge of nature combined with the small dog kennel. Based in Poland.

Check my behance for full project https://www.behance.net/gallery/118355955/German-wirehaired-pointer-logo-for-Amberwald

artism_studio
artism_studio

More by artism_studio

View profile
    • Like