Exploring Weather Application

dark mode ui ux design ux weather forecast weather weather app ui design ui
Exploring Weather application with light and dark mode.
I have tried to make it more relevant by including a card that gives you a suggestion based on the time and temperature of the day. An attempt to tap more into the life of users and make the weather app more informative.

Posted on Apr 27, 2021
