Yacht Booking App Design

Yacht Booking App Design ux app development design ui dribbble best shot dribbble app development company uiuxdesigner uiux design uiux app designers app design yacht booking app yacht booking yachts yacht
We are super excited to share our newly designed yacht booking app design which allows you to easily book charter luxury & private yachts around the world.

We have added an eye-catching image of the yacht with its specifications and rent that helps users to process data more quickly. The color combinations are a little different than usual yacht booking apps which makes it more vibrant and unique.

The online booking, yacht preview, and navigation are easily accessible so that users can find what they are looking for quickly and easily.

Let us know your views in the comment section!

Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at biz@cmarix.com or
https://www.cmarix.com/inquiry.html#utm_source=Dribbble

Web | Enterprise Software | Mobile Apps & more!
Hire Me

