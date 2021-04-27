🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We are super excited to share our newly designed yacht booking app design which allows you to easily book charter luxury & private yachts around the world.
We have added an eye-catching image of the yacht with its specifications and rent that helps users to process data more quickly. The color combinations are a little different than usual yacht booking apps which makes it more vibrant and unique.
The online booking, yacht preview, and navigation are easily accessible so that users can find what they are looking for quickly and easily.
Tools: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator
