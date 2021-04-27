7

Sprocket Android Raleigh T.I. ASO Screenshot Experiment

Running this experiment on Play Store to simply replace the photography in the first two screenshots of Sprocket App from my custom bicycle to a rare and coveted Raleigh T.I. bike - Results looking good so far!

You can check out the results ongoing experiment here - Sprocket on Android

Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Rebound of
Sprocket Android "Keep 100%" Screenshot Experiment
@OneSignal @Sprocket

