Animal Fat Market Size, Share and Demand Analysis

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Animal Fat Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global Animal Fat market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

With the increasing use of lard as bread spreads in the baking industry, the global animal fat market is being propelled by a rise in demand from the foodservice sector. The market for animal fat has grown rapidly due to increased demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, poultry, oleochemicals, and pet food. Consumers in rapidly rising regions such as the Asia Pacific are showing preference for lard over butter in baked goods, which is boosting demand for animal fat. Lard, a form of animal fat, is used in the feed and oleochemicals industries.