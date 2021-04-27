Matthew Hall

Velocity Controlled Animation

Exploring a velocity curve to transition between scenes.

Model:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/6410899/Nike-Air-Max-1-Premium
Fonts:
Druk
Music:
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free

Apr 27, 2021
