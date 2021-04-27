Maryam Ghasemi

Minimal App

Maryam Ghasemi
Maryam Ghasemi
  • Save
Minimal App minimal web ui illustration design
Download color palette

Find your favourite restaurant.
Order your favourite food and get it fast!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Maryam Ghasemi
Maryam Ghasemi

More by Maryam Ghasemi

View profile
    • Like