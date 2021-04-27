Idea Usher

App similar to Clubhouse minimal typogaphy art concept user interface design search onboarding illustrator card dailyui ui design uiux design uiux audio app chat app design app ui
I have created many Social Media Applications similar to Clubhouse, Pinterest, Tumblr and GroupMe.

Scalability and security are the key components of any social media app on which I lay special emphasis. I am also particular about code clearity and creating intuitive designs. Recommendation and feed algorithms are created after great research and are marked.

Some of the most relishing features that makes this app stand out are:
-Room Onboarding
-Room Feed
-Discussion Room
-User Profile
-Create Room
-Smart Search
-Future Discussions
-Activity History
-Privacy and Security
-Appreciation via Like & Comments
-Streaming Live
-Notification and Alert

You are welcome to reach out to me for any queries or needs related to this app. Features can be customized according to the client's needs. The clients are also offered free consultations for their ideas.
Let’s turn your dreams into reality.

Cheers!
https://ideausher.com/

