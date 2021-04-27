Umang waghela

Figma Auto Layout Designs - FREE

Hello
I have created FREE auto-layout Figma design UI cards, feel free to download or duplicate this project and please drop any feedback as this is my first auto-layout project every feedback on this matter and help me to improve.

Project file:
https://www.figma.com/file/B6Tc8LiH1DC1IASQjdEOAo/Auto-Layout-designs

