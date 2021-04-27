7

Sprocket Android New ASO Negotiate & Sign Up Screenshots
Ran some experiments using Play Store Console and found that replacing that bike index registration screenshot with these two increased installs stat. siq. !

If you like it, don't hesitate to click "L" 💗 or "F".

note: credit for bicycle illustration goes to another Dribbble designer who's handle I can not remember atm :P

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Sprocket Android ASO Screenshots 2020
