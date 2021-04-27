Clef DSouza

Plants vs Zombies Midnight Garden

Plants vs Zombies Midnight Garden mushrooms illustration dribbbleweeklywarmup digital design zombies plants ea sports
Plants vs Zombies is one of the few games I have played and finished on my mobile. For this virtual garden, I decided to make the mushrooms from the night levels of the game.

