Yurii

Crypton dark

Yurii
Yurii
Hire Me
  • Save
Crypton dark fintech app finance app mobile app crypto currency crypto exchange crypto trading crypto wallet dashboard mobile app design user experience services ui ux
Download color palette

Hi guys!
Dark theme for a new finance app
Welcome ❤️!

If you want to order the same cool design for your product or want to say hello bro, email me
eltcov@gmail.com

503e8fbbd24886c67bd24eaa028238cc
Rebound of
Crypton app UI
By Yurii
Yurii
Yurii
Product designer, simple solutions to complex problems
Hire Me

More by Yurii

View profile
    • Like