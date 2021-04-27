Malik Arbab Awan

Affirmation Mobile App

Hi, Creatives!
Here's my new design for Affirmation & Manifesting mobile app. This application can help you constantly remind you of who you are and the values you want to instill in your mind. How many negative thoughts have been endlessly repeating in your mind? This app help rewire our brains,
build self-esteem and change negative thought patterns.
Some shots from the project.

Please let me know what you think!

