Yorvik

Self Portrait

Yorvik
Yorvik
  • Save
Self Portrait flat minimal illustration design weekly warm-up
Download color palette

Funny thing, I always wanted to created a self portrait but never really got around to it.
Best part this portrait shows a few seconds after being punch on my stomach and left without any air.

6e8524caa25f14826a186e7281752b73
Rebound of
Design a unique geometric pattern using 4 colors
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Yorvik
Yorvik

More by Yorvik

View profile
    • Like