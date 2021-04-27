glasses store / optometrist

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Dear friends!
We’re happy to present you with a new Asmart’s project - “Narodnaya optica”. We can say for sure that we managed to reconsider the whole brand concept for the company - we developed a new logo, prints, and an amazing website, of course, which you can see in the shot. Looking forward to your opinion on the project and likes for the hard work! Find more great shots in our profile!
Behance | Website | E-mail