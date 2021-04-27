Asmart Group

glasses store / optometrist

Asmart Group
Asmart Group
  • Save
glasses store / optometrist ux ui design web glasses store optometrist website
Download color palette

Dear friends!

We’re happy to present you with a new Asmart’s project - “Narodnaya optica”. We can say for sure that we managed to reconsider the whole brand concept for the company - we developed a new logo, prints, and an amazing website, of course, which you can see in the shot. Looking forward to your opinion on the project and likes for the hard work! Find more great shots in our profile!

Behance | Website | E-mail

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2021
Asmart Group
Asmart Group

More by Asmart Group

View profile
    • Like